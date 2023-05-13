Refresh

Karnataka Elections Live Result

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
INC 8013656
BJP 10464-40
JD(S) 3720-17
OTHS 341
224 / 224 Majority : 113
INC 136
BJP 64
JD(S) 20
OTHS 4
Source : TVLast Updated: 4:06 PM
Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / #PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

The party followed a two-pronged approach to campaign, cornering the BJP govt and offering solutions closer to the polls

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From the PayCM campaign to the five promises made in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, leaders in the state unit of the Congress credited its first-mover advantage in setting the agenda as the reason for its decisive victory. The party was leading in 137 of the 224 seats in the state at 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.  
Party leaders said the campaign effectively began in 2021 with the alleged Bitcoin scam of 2020, in which a hacker was accused of siphoning off a lot of money.

Subsequently, in 2022 the party launched the PayCM campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the Bharatiya Janata Party over allegations of corruption in the state, levelled by contractors who alleged that they were being asked to pay a commission of 40 per cent for contracts.
Its campaign culminated with the five guarantees it made ahead of the polls. These are the promise of providing 200 units of free power through the Gruha Jyoti scheme; Rs 2,000 a month to each female head of household through the Gruha Lakshmi scheme; free bus passes to all women in the state through the Shakti scheme; Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed diploma holders; and, 10 kg of foodgrain for every person in a BPL household through the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Priyank Kharge, the chairman of the communication wing of the Congress in Karnataka, told Business Standard the party realised that if it were to win a majority, it could not be caught on the back foot.
“We realised that we had to begin early and that we had to take a lead in setting the agenda, rather than reacting to the BJP, as we had done in the past,” said Kharge, who won from the Chittapur seat.

To identify the issues that would find resonance, the Congress conducted surveys at the beginning of 2022. Based on these surveys, it realised that issues concerning the livelihood of the people had to be the centrepiece of its campaign.
Towards this end, it narrowed down three core concerns: inflation, corruption, and communal polarisation. With the focus areas narrowed down, it began a two-pronged strategy—corner the government on the issues first and provide solutions to rectify them closer to the election.

“We realised that we had to give people the time to warm up to our campaign, unlike in the past when we may have left it too late,” Kharge said.
In another break from the recent past, the party also decided to take on the BJP aggressively on the issue of communal polarisation. In its manifesto, the party indicated that it would consider banning organisations that spread communal hate, like the Bajrang Dal, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and the Popular Front of India. 

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 4 pm

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 3 pm

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 2 pm

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka pollsKarnataka electionsKarnataka governmentCongress

First Published: May 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story