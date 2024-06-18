Home / Politics / B'luru court remands ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till Jun 24

B'luru court remands ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till Jun 24

The 33-year-old had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna
Prajwal Revanna who has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
A special court here on Tuesday remanded former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, to judicial custody till June 24.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court had on June 12 remanded him to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the cases against him, till June 18.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru airport from Germany on May 31.

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Revanna was arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28. He was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party after cases were filed against him.

Topics :BengaluruGermanyLok SabhaKarnataka

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

