BRS gets office in Delhi; Cong says 'it won't succeed in national politics'

After the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated his party office here in Delhi on Thursday, Telangana Congress senior vice president G Niranjan took a swipe at him saying that he will not succeed in national level politics as people are not "satisfied" with his party rule in the state.

"KCR is not satisfied with his power in Telangana and wants to expand his territory. Even in Telangana by-elections, he spent crores of rupees and distributed money to each voter to get the votes. Recently we have seen in the newspapers that he is concentrating on Maharashtra. He will not succeed in national politics," Niranjan said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the party's central office building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi Thursday afternoon.

However, the party office has been operating out of a temporary facility at Sardar Patel Marg since last December.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders and workers participated in this inaugural program.

The Congress leader said, "Already BRS has registered as a National Party and changed it from TRS to BRS party. The BRS party was formed for the achievement of a separate state of Telangana. After the achievement of Telangana state, in the 2014 elections, it got elected to power.

He further said that the BRS party came to power by "misguiding" people and now appearing everywhere only by giving advertisements for his party.

"The party had given certain assurances to the people with regard to removing unemployment, to provide the job and overall development of the Telangana state. But nothing is benefited by the BRS to the people. They are just going around all the states and giving ads in all media channels as a golden period is going on in Telangana and the people are enjoying the fruits but the fruits are not to be seen," the Congress leader said.

Talking about the 'BRS Bhavan' which has a built area of 11,000 square feet, Niranjan said, "KCR has now constructed a palacious building in Delhi and opened his party office there. He has to answer from where this money has come. Recently in his party meeting, he said that the BRS party is having more than Rs 1200 crores in its account, from where it has come? It is only through the contractors and cheating the people."

He further alleged that the BRS party ruling in Telangana is "selling" government lands for their own interests.

"KCR is also selling government lands. All these will come to light in the future. He will not succeed in national-level politics because everyone knows what he did in Telangana. Telangana was not just achieved by the KCR party. It has been given to the Telangana people by Sonia Gandhi. All our Congress MPs fought in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. It was only because of the Congress party; we could get the Telangana state," the Congress leader added.