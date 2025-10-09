Home / Politics / BSP to fight 2027 UP election solo, says Mayawati at Lucknow rally

BSP to fight 2027 UP election solo, says Mayawati at Lucknow rally

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Mayawati said that alliances in the past had only helped partner parties, while the BSP's own vote base did not receive reciprocal support

Mayawati
Mayawati also pointed out that coalition governments involving the BSP never lasted their full term. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party would contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own and ruled out any alliances.

Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Mayawati said that alliances in the past had only helped partner parties, while the BSP's own vote base did not receive reciprocal support.

"Based on our experience so far, I want to make it clear that whenever our party has contested Assembly elections in alliance especially here in Uttar Pradesh we have not benefited in any significant way," she said.

"Our party's votes get transferred one-sidedly to the alliance partner, but because of their casteist mindset, upper castes do not transfer to BSP candidates. This is the reality. As a result, our candidates win fewer seats, and our overall vote share declines," the BSP chief said.

Mayawati also pointed out that coalition governments involving the BSP never lasted their full term. "Whenever we have formed a coalition government (in UP), it has collapsed before completing its tenure. When we contest elections through alliances, our vote percentage falls, and when we form the government through alliances, it falls before its time," she said.

Citing historical examples, Mayawati reminded the gathering of past alliances and their outcomes.

"In 1993, when the BSP allied with the Samajwadi Party to contest the assembly elections, we won only 67 seats. Again, in 1996, when we formed an alliance with the Congress, we won just 67 seats the same number as before," she said.

The party's fortunes improved when it decided to go solo in 2002.

"In 2002, when we fought the Assembly elections alone, the BSP won around 100 seats, including two Independent candidates who could not get the party symbol in time. That performance greatly boosted the morale of our party workers," Mayawati said.

The BSP chief said that when the party again fought alone in 2007, it achieved historic success.

"In 2007, when we again contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election alone, we won over 200 seats and formed a full-majority government on our own for the first time. Our government completed its full five-year term and carried out several historic works for the welfare of all sections of society," Mayawati said.

She argued that alliances not only fail to strengthen the BSP but also hinder inclusive development. "It weakens our movement and our mission," she said.

The rally, organised to mark the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, drew lakhs of supporters from across UP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terribly wrong: Chidambaram criticises PM Modi's remarks on 26/11 attacks

Congress must tell who prevented military response after 26/11: PM Modi

TMC accuses BJP of 'state-sponsored terror' after Tripura office vandalism

Bihar seat-sharing talks gather pace: BJP reaches out to Chirag, allies

EC couldn't tell how many non-citizens removed from Bihar roll: Congress

Topics :MayawatiBSPBahujan Samaj Party

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story