TMC accuses BJP of 'state-sponsored terror' after Tripura office vandalism

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Bhavan here, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said a five-member TMC delegation had left for Tripura to meet party workers and assess situation

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag
TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, who also addressed the media, described Monday's violence as "certified lumpen rule" | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The TMC on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over the vandalism at its Tripura unit office, alleging that "state-sponsored political terrorism" had been unleashed in the northeastern state under the saffron party's rule.

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Bhavan here, West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said a five-member TMC delegation had left for Tripura to meet party workers and assess the situation on the ground following Monday's attack at Banamalipur in Agartala, the home constituency of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

"There is an intolerant and violent BJP government in Tripura. The incident that occurred on Monday demonstrates how those who claim to protect democracy are behaving otherwise. The video evidence is clear," Panja said.

She alleged that the vandalism took place "in the presence of police," which stood as "mute spectators."    "This is state-sponsored political terrorism. There is no democracy left in Tripura. The police were standing there, watching as our party office was ransacked. The same Banamalipur where Biplab Deb once contested has now become a symbol of state terror," Panja said, showing photographs of the vandalised office to reporters.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, she said, had "strongly condemned" the incident and reminded how his convoy too had been attacked earlier in Tripura.

Panja also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of double standards.

"Two days ago, the PM accused Bengal of lacking democracy and, without any evidence, blamed the TMC for attacks on BJP leaders. But what happened in Tripura proves the BJP's hypocrisy. Those who lecture others on democracy are unleashing goons on the opposition," she alleged.

The minister alleged a "deliberate attempt" to divide Bengalis of West Bengal and Tripura by "insulting the Bengali language."  "According to the 2011 Census, 67 per cent of Tripura's population is Bengali. Now there are attempts to pit one group against another. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always been able to sense such divisive politics," Panja said.

Drawing comparisons, she noted that when BJP MP Khagen Murmu was injured recently, Mamata Banerjee personally went to see him in hospital.

"But when she was injured in 2021, the BJP mocked her. The PM even made cat-calls at that time. Is that political decency?" she asked.

Recalling earlier incidents, Panja alleged that when TMC leaders were attacked in Tripura, police refused to register FIRs and local hospitals denied treatment to injured workers.

"We had to bring them to Bengal for treatment. That is the BJP's idea of democracy," she said.

She alleged that the BJP was now facing public anger because of its "vindictive" approach toward Bengal.

"They have stopped 100 days' work and Awas Yojana funds in Bengal, while in Tripura, MNREGA funds were misappropriated without consequence. This is deliberate deprivation," she claimed.

Taking a swipe at Deb, Panja said, "He was removed before the 2023 Tripura Assembly polls because even the BJP couldn't tolerate the bad name he brought. Yet now, he has been brought to Bengal."  TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty, who also addressed the media, described Monday's violence as "certified lumpen rule."  "BJP claims to be the largest political party in the world, but what happened in Tripura shows its lumpen raj," Chakraborty alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

All India Trinamool CongressTMCNortheast IndiaTripura

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

