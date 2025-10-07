Home / Politics / Seat-sharing: BJP reaches out to Chirag, other allies ahead of Bihar polls

Seat-sharing: BJP reaches out to Chirag, other allies ahead of Bihar polls

Less than 10 days are left for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of the Bihar polls. The last date for filing of papers for the 1st phase of polling on Nov 6 for 121 seats is Oct 17

Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda
According to sources, the current formula within the NDA is for the JD(U) to contest 102 seats, BJP 101, LJP (RV) 25-26, HAM and RLM contesting 7-8 seats each. | (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on Tuesday held meetings with the leaders of its Bihar allies to work out an acceptable seat-sharing formula while tensions were also apparent in the rival “Mahagathbandhan”, or grand alliance, over the sharing of seats.
 
Fewer than 10 days are left for filing of nomination papers for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls. The last date for filing of papers for the first phase of polling on November 6 for 121 seats is October 17. The last date for filing of nomination papers for the remaining 122 seats is October 20, polling for which will be held on November 11.
 
On Tuesday, BJP’s Bihar in-charge Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held talks with his colleague in the Council of Ministers Chirag Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Paswan’s party had won five Lok Sabha seats in 2024, and has staked claim to contest 30 Assembly seats. Others present at the meeting were BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Mangal Pandey. In the 2020 Assembly polls, the Paswan-led party had walked out of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It had contested 135 seats but won only one. However, it dented Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)’s prospects in several seats. The BJP leadership also reached out to Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Party (HAM), and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
 
According to sources, the current formula within the NDA is for the JD(U) to contest 102 seats, BJP 101, LJP (RV) 25-26, HAM and RLM contesting 7-8 seats each.
 
As for the rival grand alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, or CPI (ML)L, on Tuesday rejected an offer to fight on 19 seats. The CPI (ML)L had contested 19 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls as part of the grand alliance, and emerged with the best strike rate by winning 12. The Left party hopes to contest 25-30 seats in the 2025 Assembly polls. The Mahagathbandhan also has the CPI, CPI(M), and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as allies.
 
According to sources, the RJD could contest 130 seats, Congress 55, the three Left parties 35, and VIP 20 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha could also contest seats bordering Jharkhand.

Topics :Chirag PaswanBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly NDA govtBJP

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

