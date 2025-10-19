Home / Politics / Caste census in Karnataka extended till Oct 31, says D K Shivakumar

Caste census in Karnataka extended till Oct 31, says D K Shivakumar

He said, teachers will not be used for enumeration work during the remaining period of the survey

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar
The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22, and was originally scheduled to end on October 7. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the government has decided to extend the Social and Educational Survey --widely referred to as the 'caste census' -- till October 31.

He said, teachers will not be used for enumeration work during the remaining period of the survey.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22, and was originally scheduled to end on October 7.

However, the state government had subsequently decided to extend the survey till October 18, and to also extend the Dasara holidays for government and aided schools till October 18 to enable completion of the survey with the help of teachers, who were deputed as enumerators.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials and Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Madhusudan R Naik regarding the progress of the survey.

"In all other parts of the state except Bengaluru South, Bidar, Dharwad, survey covered about 90 per cent of the work, and it has been done well. There is a 67 per cent coverage in Bengaluru city in which 20 percent have not disclosed. We have extended the survey till October 31. We will not be using teachers for enumeration work from now on," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "There will be Deepavali festival leave for enumeration work on October 20, 21 and 22. Other government workers who were used for enumeration work will be utilised to complete the survey. Online survey options will be available, which can be utilised by any one."  "The survey will be conducted till October 31. I request people from all communities not to miss an opportunity and to participate in the survey, and respond to the questions they want," he added. Before extending the deadline, the survey was estimated to cost Rs 420 crore.

The exercise is being carried out using a 60-question questionnaire scientifically, officials said.

The government had spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Mauni Baba': Congress slams PM Modi after Trump repeats Russian oil claim

Haryana govt raises monthly old-age pension to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000

Kerala BJP accuses CPI(M) of using hijab row to divert from Sabarimala case

PM Modi lets Trump decide, frightened of him: Rahul Gandhi on US Prez claim

Oppn slams EPFO rules change, says govt punishing salaried people

Topics :D K ShivakumarPolitics NewsKarnataka

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story