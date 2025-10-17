Home / Politics / Haryana govt raises monthly old-age pension to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000

On the completion of the first year of the BJP government's third consecutive term in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday increased the old age pension to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 per month.

In the last year, Saini said, his government fulfilled 46 out of the 217 poll promises made ahead of the 2024 assembly elections. He promised to fulfil 90 resolutions in the current financial year.

The promises fulfilled include Lado Lakshmi Yojna, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, he said, adding that work on the remaining poll promises is progressing steadily.

Addressing a 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' state-level event in Panchkula, the chief minister announced the hike in pension from November 1.

The state government is undertaking "equitable development" and working with renewed speed and energy to fulfil the prime minister's vision of a developed India, he said.

The government's "policy intent is right", and the leadership is working at an accelerated speed, he added.

The chief minister said in the last year, his government inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for public welfare-oriented projects worth Rs 25,515 crore.

"We do not do the politics of misleading... We fulfil what we promise," he claimed, crediting the strength of the "triple engine" government in the state. The BJP continues to be in power in the state and at the Centre, and secured a sweeping victory in Haryana's civic polls earlier this year.

During the event, Saini distributed development grants to panchayats and urban local bodies and handed over plot allotment letters to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 (Phase-II).

He said his government has distributed 8,029 plots to beneficiaries under the CM Gram Awas Yojna in 141 villages.

Earlier, in the first phase, 4,002 plots were distributed, and 77,199 families benefitted from various housing schemes over the past year, he added.

On October 17, 2024, Saini, an OBC face of the party, was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second time. He replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now a Union minister, in March 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :HaryanaPensionsNayab Singh Saini

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

