Home / Politics / Oppn walks out from Par panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur denied

Oppn walks out from Par panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur denied

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A total of seven members, including the chairman, attended the meeting

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Opposition members of the parliamentary standing committee on Home walked out of a meeting on Thursday after their demand to discuss the situation in Manipur was denied by the panel chief, sources said.

At the meeting to discuss prison reforms in states, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Pradip Bhattacharya submitted letters to panel chairman Brijlal, saying as committee members they cannot ignore the situation in Manipur, the sources said.

Earlier too, O'Brien and Singh had written to Brijlal urging him to hold a meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The chairperson had informed both MPs separately the inability to hold meetings urgently on the Manipur situation, as three meetings on prison reforms have been scheduled for July.

A total of seven members, including the chairman, attended the meeting.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Also Read

GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release scorecard today at official website

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

IIT Kanpur released GATE Toppers List 2023: Checkout complete details

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle work: CM Kejriwal

Tamasha not democracy: Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra developments

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

Shinde meets Sena, assuages their concerns over Ajit camp joining govt

Topics :OppositionParliamentManipurNortheast India

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story