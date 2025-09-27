Centre moots extending tenure of parliamentary panels to two years

The government is considering a proposal to double the tenure of parliamentary standing committees from one year to two years, PTI reported on Saturday. The move follows lawmakers' concerns that the current term is too short for committees to conduct in-depth studies and prepare effective reports.

A decision is expected after discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. The term of these panels, often described as “mini-parliaments,” usually begins in late September or early October.

PTI reported that several members have urged the government to extend the tenure so that committees have enough time to scrutinise subjects and make meaningful recommendations.

Extension for Shashi Tharoor The proposal could carry political weight as well. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was appointed chairman of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on September 26 last year, will continue in the role for another year if the extension is approved. This comes at a time when his ties with the party leadership have often appeared strained, and he has occasionally taken a position contrary to the party line. How are Parliamentary committees structured? Standing committees are constituted after the formation of a new Lok Sabha in consultation with political parties, which are allotted chairmanships in proportion to their strength in the House. Generally, the chairperson chosen at the start of a Lok Sabha continues to serve unless a party requests a change. Members can also ask to move between committees, and such requests are usually considered.