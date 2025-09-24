Nitish govt failed EBCs, only used them as a vote bank: Rahul Gandhi

INDIA Bloc promises removal of quota cap

Gandhi pledged that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it would scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations. He said a 10-point resolution for the welfare of EBCs had been passed at the event and would be implemented once the alliance forms the government.

“We would also ensure 50 per cent reservations for EBCs in all government contracts worth over ₹25 crore, and also ensure quota for EBCs in private institutions,” he added.

He also said the Congress is working on a vision that “goes beyond party politics” to empower extremely backward classes.

“We seek a vision that goes beyond party politics. It is a vision for the 'Ati Pichhda Samaj.' The points which we have mentioned (in Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp) are reservation and the formation of a dedicated committee to address concerns of under-inclusion...”, added Gandhi.

Yatra and election push