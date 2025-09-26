Congress files complaint against CPI(M) leader over disparaging remark

A Congress leader in the district has lodged a police complaint against CPI(M) District Secretary E N Suresh Babu over his headmaster remark against Shafi Parambil MP.

The complaint was filed by Alathur Block Congress General Secretary Pramod to the Palakkad District Police Chief via email on Thursday night.

In his petition, Pramod alleged that Babu's statement was "derogatory and baseless", and amounted to defamation of the Congress party as well as women in the state.

He urged the police to register an FIR against the CPI(M) leader and initiate an investigation.

Reacting to the development, Babu said on Friday that he stood by his remarks. I have nothing more to add than what I said earlier. Congress leaders can give complaints and take legal action, he said, However, he warned that if the matter is escalated, they will have to face the consequences.

He alleged that those seeking Shafi's downfall were behind the complaints. I have no interest in the morality of leaders in other parties. At this time, discussions should be on the government's welfare programmes, he added. On Thursday, Babu had claimed that Parambil was the headmaster of Rahul Mamkootathi MLA, who is facing a probe into alleged sexual misconduct. However, other CPI(M) leaders in the district distanced themselves from Babu's statement. Senior party leader A K Balan said he could not make such an allegation as he had no evidence against Parambil. Babu might have had evidence when he made the comment, he added.