Congress targets BJP ahead of Bihar elections, calls SIR 'dirty trick'

The resolutions were passed at the CWC meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior leaders—including Rahul Gandhi, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar—at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

While addressing a press conference in Patna, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the countdown for the NDA government has begun, predicting that a Mahagathbandhan government would assume power in Bihar within two months, reported PTI.

Disenfranchisement would affect access to welfare schemes: CWC

The CWC further claimed that the SIR-led disenfranchisement would affect access to welfare schemes and constitutionally guaranteed reservations, warning: “When the vote of the people is stolen, their future, their dignity, and their constitutional entitlements are stolen along with it.”

Further, appealing to the citizens of Bihar, it added, “The Indian National Congress promises to continue the struggle, both inside Parliament and on the streets. This fight is for the protection of our fundamental constitutional rights, for reservations and social justice, and for ensuring fair delivery of welfare benefits to every citizen of Bihar as well as India,” it said.