Home / Politics / Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

The commerce ministry said the aspersions cast against the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) were baseless and unwarranted

Cotton, forced labour goods, Uyghur
The Congress on Saturday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into an alleged scam in the sale of normal cotton as organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Sunday refuted the Congress's allegations regarding irregularities in organic cotton certification, calling the remarks unfounded and misleading.

The commerce ministry said the aspersions cast against the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) were baseless and unwarranted.

"Generalised allegations against a robust regulatory system of the country for a particular crop/region/group of operators only serve to undermine the credibility of legitimate regulatory institutions and the broader organic movement in India," the ministry said in a statement.

The Congress on Saturday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into an alleged scam in the sale of normal cotton as organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that India's image is being hurt globally as the country has lost credibility in the certification of organic products.

"It may be mentioned that in a press briefing by an opposition leader yesterday (Saturday), unfounded, unsubstantiated and misleading aspersions are being cast against the Organic Certification programme, the NPOP," it said.

The ministry's arm Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), it said, is committed to ensuring that the organic certification system under the NPOP is credible, transparent, and clear.

"Wherever credible evidence of non compliances/wilful violation of organic standards have been brought to light, APEDA had undertaken extensive investigation and taken concrete measures. All such matters are subjected to structured investigation following principles of natural justice. Any certification body or operator found violating norms is penalised as per NPOP regulation," the ministry said.

The NPOP was launched in 2001 by the ministry to promote exports of organic products and APEDA acts as its secretariat for the implementation.

The system of grower group certification was launched in 2005, as it was felt necessary to cater to small and marginal farmers.

Third party certification is a mandatory requirement for export of organic products. The NPOP standards for crop production have been recognised by the European Commission and Switzerland as equivalent to their country's standards and are also accepted by Great Britain. There is an MRA for organic products with Taiwan.

At present, there are 37 active certification bodies operating in India, which include 14 state certification bodies.

"Herein, it is clarified that APEDA or the Department of Commerce does not extend any subsidy to farmers taking up organic cultivation under the NPOP. The figure of Rs 50,000 per hectare and the further wrongly imputed calculations have no basis," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Congress stages protest demanding SIR not be conducted in West Bengal

BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Congress highlights background to Sindoor debate, Trump's ceasefire claims

Topics :CentreMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story