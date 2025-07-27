Home / Politics / Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says he has no information about Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and urges the former Vice-President to explain the reason

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he has no information on the actual reason for Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as Vice-President.
 
After Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the evening of July 21 citing ill health, Congress and other opposition parties suggested that there is more to it than meets the eye, hinting at a rift between Dhankhar and the government.
 
"I don't know all those details. He (Dhankhar) was always on the government's side. He should say what happened," Kharge said in response to a question on whether Dhankhar was forced to resign for speaking in favour of farmers. 
 
"Dhankhar has to tell what really happened, as the matter is between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
 
In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care."
 
Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "When we raised several issues concerning farmers, the poor, international issues, or foreign policy, he never used to give us an opportunity (in Rajya Sabha, as its Chairman)."
 
"When we tried to raise issues by giving notices—on issues regarding the poor, atrocities against women, Dalits and the downtrodden, and incidents like Hindu-Muslim clashes—he did not give us an opportunity. It (the reason for Dhankhar's resignation as Vice-President) is between him and Modi. We don't have any information on that," he added.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

