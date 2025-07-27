BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Accusing the ruling Congress of 'failing' Karnataka, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Sunday urged the Siddaramaiah-led government to file a criminal case and take strict action against companies that are supplying fake seeds and fertilisers to farmers.

He said a police vigilance team should be formed to take strict action against the networks that cheat farmers.

The BJP chief was responding to reports about fake seeds and fertilisers being supplied to farmers in some parts of the state.

"The efforts to trouble the food-providing farmers and exploit them within the system have been ongoing for a long time. Companies supplying fertilizers and seeds are engaging in the despicable act of sabotaging agricultural activities by providing fake seeds to the enthusiastic farming community that are expecting a good harvest in the backdrop of a promising monsoon this time," Vijayendra said.

"I urge the government to file a criminal case against such companies in this regard and take strict action, and also to take all necessary measures to ensure that the farming community gets quality seeds and necessary fertilizers in a timely manner," he said in a post on 'X'. Stating that it should be the government's top priority to ensure that the farming community, which is the largest human resource of the country and who live by trusting nature, does not face any problems, Vijayendra said, in this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led central government, along with agricultural incentive schemes, has taken precautionary measures to protect farmers.

"The state government too needs to take committed steps in this regard, so that the lives of farmers are not affected," he said. To strengthen the Agriculture Department and to take strict action against the networks that cheat farmers, a police vigilance team should be formed, the BJP leader said, adding hashtag "CongressFailsKarnataka". "This time, mother nature has embraced the farmers through a good monsoon, I urge the government to take all possible precautionary measures to thwart any fraudulent attempts that may disrupt the farmers from enjoying its benefits." Targeting the Congress government citing media reports about farmers protest in some parts, against urea shortage, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said, the Congress government should have been alert and paid attention towards ensuring storage of necessary amount of fertilizer and its timely distribution, when the monsoon arrived a month in advance this time.