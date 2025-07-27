Home / Politics / Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Names of Raja Raja Chola, Rajendra Chola synonymous with India's identity and pride, says PM Modi in TN

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for terrorists and others targeting India, during his address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu.
 
“The world saw how India responds if its sovereignty is attacked; it has created new self-confidence across the country,” the PM added.
 
Modi was attending Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary celebrations in the ancient capital of the imperial Cholas, built by emperor Rajendra Chola I.
 
He also released a commemorative coin in honour of the king, accepting a request made by R Komagan, Chairman of the Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust. 
 
The PM praised the Chola dynasty and announced the installation of grand statues of the monarchs Rajaraja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola in Tamil Nadu.
 
"I was seeing, whenever the name of Nagendran was mentioned, there used to be excitement. In a way, it is the land of faith for Rajaraja. There is an amazing atmosphere. I am an MP from Kashi. Whenever I hear 'Om Namaha Shivaya', I get goosebumps,” he said.
 
“Chola kings had expanded political and business relations to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is also a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday and became part of this event here. Our scriptures say that the followers of Shiva, by engrossing themselves in devotion, also become 'avinashi'. The Chola dynasty has also become immortal,” Modi added.
 
As this year marks 1,000 years since Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I marched triumphantly to the Gangetic plains, both the central government and the state government of Tamil Nadu are commemorating this millenary moment in different ways—one focusing on spiritual and philosophical heritage, and the other on restoration and public history. 
 
PM Modi said: “The Culture Minister has put up a great exhibition. It is knowledgeable and motivational. We are filled with pride to know how humanity was given direction around 1,000 years back. Thousands are visiting. With the efforts of Chinmaya Mission, I got the opportunity to launch Tamil Gita. I want to thank everyone.”
 
The PM also visited the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple to pay tribute to the legacy of the Chola dynasty before attending the festival. The king had built Gangaikonda Cholapuram along with the Brihadisvara Temple.
 
Talking about his visit to the temple, he said, “The amazing energy of Shiv Darshan, the music of Ilaiyaraaja, the chanting of mantras—it has stirred the soul. The pious month of Saawan, the start of construction of the Brihadeswara Shiv Temple—at this time, I feel fortunate to worship here. At the historic temple, I prayed for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and the progress of India.”

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterOperation SindoorTerrorsimTamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

