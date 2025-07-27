Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor proved there is no safe haven for terrorists and others targeting India, during his address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu.

“The world saw how India responds if its sovereignty is attacked; it has created new self-confidence across the country,” the PM added.

Modi was attending Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary celebrations in the ancient capital of the imperial Cholas, built by emperor Rajendra Chola I.

ALSO READ: 4,500 cities, towns joined 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' this year: PM Modi He also released a commemorative coin in honour of the king, accepting a request made by R Komagan, Chairman of the Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust.

The PM praised the Chola dynasty and announced the installation of grand statues of the monarchs Rajaraja Chola and his son Rajendra Chola in Tamil Nadu. "I was seeing, whenever the name of Nagendran was mentioned, there used to be excitement. In a way, it is the land of faith for Rajaraja. There is an amazing atmosphere. I am an MP from Kashi. Whenever I hear 'Om Namaha Shivaya', I get goosebumps,” he said. “Chola kings had expanded political and business relations to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is also a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday and became part of this event here. Our scriptures say that the followers of Shiva, by engrossing themselves in devotion, also become 'avinashi'. The Chola dynasty has also become immortal,” Modi added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹4,800 cr in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin As this year marks 1,000 years since Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I marched triumphantly to the Gangetic plains, both the central government and the state government of Tamil Nadu are commemorating this millenary moment in different ways—one focusing on spiritual and philosophical heritage, and the other on restoration and public history. PM Modi said: “The Culture Minister has put up a great exhibition. It is knowledgeable and motivational. We are filled with pride to know how humanity was given direction around 1,000 years back. Thousands are visiting. With the efforts of Chinmaya Mission, I got the opportunity to launch Tamil Gita. I want to thank everyone.”