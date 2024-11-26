Centre spent Rs 3,623 cr for crop residue management: Environment Minister

Since 2018, the Centre has spent Rs 3,623.45 crore on crop residue management in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 1,681.45 crore allocated to Punjab, the highest among the states. The funds have been used to subsidise crop residue management machinery and set up custom hiring centres (CHCs) to curb stubble burning and promote sustainable practices.

Over 3 lakh machines have been distributed, including 4,500 balers and rakes for collecting paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

After Punjab, Haryana received Rs 1,081.71 crore, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 763.67 crore, the NCT of Delhi Rs 6.05 crore, and ICAR Rs 83.35 crore from the total Rs 3,623.45 crore.

In 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) launched a scheme aimed at supporting the purchase of crop residue management machinery and the establishment of custom hiring centres (CHCs) in the NCT of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for in-situ management of paddy straw. In 2023, the Ministry revised the scheme’s guidelines to enhance support for establishing a crop residue/paddy straw supply chain, providing financial assistance for the capital cost of machinery and equipment.

In collaboration with state authorities and key stakeholders, including the state governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the government of the NCT of Delhi, along with agencies like ISRO, ICAR, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the government has launched a comprehensive action plan to address the widespread issue of crop residue burning.

The government has prepared an action plan for in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management.

To manage crop residues directly in the fields, the government has allocated crop residue management (CRM) machinery, essential for effectively handling paddy straw. It has also introduced high-yield, short-duration paddy varieties as substitutes for PUSA-44.

The government has also mandated the use of Super Straw Management Systems (SMS) with combine harvesters, which chop and evenly spread the straw across the fields, eliminating the need for burning. Additionally, the use of bio-decomposers developed by IARI is encouraged to naturally decompose the paddy straw, converting it into valuable fertiliser.

On the ex-situ front, the government is focusing on alternative ways to manage and utilise the paddy straw.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has strictly implemented the revised action plan for eliminating crop residue burning.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has set up guidelines under the Environment Protection Charge, offering financial support for the establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants. These plants will help convert paddy straw into valuable products.

The government has also committed up to Rs 1.4 crore for pelletisation plants and up to Rs 2.8 crore for torrefaction plants, depending on the plant’s capacity. So far, 17 applications for such plants have been approved, with 15 plants expected to process up to 2.70 lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually.