India aiming for developed economy and ecology: Environment minister Yadav

Emphasising the need for strong ecological and economical fronts, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that as India strives to become a developed economy, it is equally committed to achieving a developed ecological status.

“Developed economies should also embrace developed ecologies. We must all cultivate a strong environmental consciousness as responsible citizens,” Yadav said during the Ideas4LiFE event at IIT Bombay.

“India is striving towards becoming a developed economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are also being made to be a developed ecology,” he said.

The minister said that a human-centric approach to development is insufficient, advocating instead for an ecologically conscious model.

Highlighting the adverse effects of development, such as rising temperatures and biodiversity loss, he underscored the essential role of nature in providing food, energy, medicine, and other resources.

He stressed on the importance of preserving one-third of the Earth for biodiversity, noting that around 50,000 species are used for human consumption.

Yadav also outlined three essential actions for sustainable development- changing consumption demands, improving supply systems, and implementing effective policies.

Speaking at the event, the minister outlined the government’s mission and explained the theme of Ideas4LiFE, emphasising the interconnectedness of all aspects of life. He stressed that ‘life’ encompasses more than just human needs and advocated for the harmonious co-existence of all living beings and the environment.

Yadav also extended the deadline for idea submission in Ideas4LiFE from September 15 to October 15.

The government launched the drive in July, inviting ideas for products and services that encourage environment-friendly lifestyles. The initiative calls on students, research scholars, faculty, and innovators to submit innovative and unconventional ideas that support the vision of mindful and deliberate resource utilisation.

So far, the Ideas4Life 2024 initiative in India has registered 1,933 students, who have submitted 384 ideas, according to the MoEFCC data.

The Ideas4LiFE ideathon covers seven themes of Mission LiFE — save water, save energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, say no to single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems, and adopt healthy lifestyles. Mission LiFE, or “LiFEStyle For Environment”, is a campaign that encourages people to take action to protect the environment. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Change Conference in 2021.

Highlighting India’s environmental accomplishments, Yadav noted that the government achieved its renewable energy targets nine years ahead of schedule and launched the Soil Health Card initiative to minimise chemical use in agriculture.

He also discussed the global food waste problem, highlighting that 15 billion tonnes of food end up in landfills annually.

He called for education, innovation, and technological advancements to be focused on improving and preserving nature.

The minister invited ideas and suggestions from students from various colleges, urging them to contribute to preserving nature and reducing waste, which would ultimately help integrate ecological balance into development strategies.

• Deadline: Extended from September 15 to October 15

• Registered students: 1,933

• Submitted ideas: 384

• Themes: Save water, energy, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, say no to single-use plastics, adopt sustainable food systems, and adopt healthy lifestyles