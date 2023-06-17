Home / Politics / Chandrababu Naidu calls Jagan the brother of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Chandrababu Naidu calls Jagan the brother of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Jagan has till now ruled the State by simply threatening the people and the public is no longer ready to bear it, Chandrababu alleged

Chandrababu Naidu calls Jagan the brother of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy "brother" of Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea while accusing Reddy of ruling by "intimidating" people of the state. During an interaction with the media at Kuppam, the Telegu Desham Party chief said, "No one can continue to rule by simply threatening the people. Jagan is the "brother" of Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea".

Observing that the people of Kuppam are electing him with affection, the TDP supremo felt that Jagan, however, is getting elected as he has become a constant threat to the voters of Pulivendula. The citizens of Visakhapatnam, who did not care for the Hud Hud cyclone, are now getting scared of the YSRCP leaders, he remarked.

"When I said that these demons will be attacking the people, you did not believe me. One can see now what is happening," Chandrababu observed. The latest incident in which the family members of the YSRCP MP have been kidnapped reflects the prevailing situation in the port city of Visakhapatnam, the TDP supremo alleged.

Jagan has till now ruled the State by simply threatening the people and the public is no longer ready to bear it, Chandrababu alleged, adding that they are now getting prepared to revolt against the State Government. The people will soon chase Jagan out of the State, he stated.

Is it, not a fact that all the developmental works in Kuppam have been brought to a grinding halt, Chandrababu asked? "The responsibility of bringing the State back to normalcy is on me. If I too leave the State in this condition Andhra Pradesh will totally get destroyed," the former chief minister maintained.

Stating that the manifesto was released at the recent Mahanadu after closely observing the condition of the people, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether it is not a fact that the conditions in Hyderabad had improved a lot after he took up the developmental works. "I will develop Andhra Pradesh too on similar lines," he said and felt that borrowing funds is nothing great but assets should be created for the progress of the State.

Chandrababu demanded an answer from the State Government as to why the revenue has fallen so low now and claimed that had the TDP continued in power the difference in revenue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would not have been so high. Chandrababu admitted that it is a fact that he did not concentrate much on the party as he was more focused on the development of the State as the chief minister.

Chandrababu took strong objection to the "highly objectionable attitude" of the State Government towards the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan. The Cabinet Ministers have made it a habit to simply use highly "objectionable language" against the TDP leaders and Pawan Kalyan, Mr Chandrababu Naidu said.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 2:19 AM IST

