Home / Politics / TN Governor R N Ravi re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji

TN Governor R N Ravi re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday re-allocated the portfolios held by arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji

Press Trust of India Chennai
TN Governor R N Ravi re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday re-allocated the portfolios held by arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji, on the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin but "has not agreed" to the minister continuing in the cabinet, the Raj Bhavan said.

With Balaji now becoming a minister without portfolio, Ravi opposed his continuing in the Stalin-led cabinet as he was facing criminal proceedings, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Ravi "has not agreed to Thiru V Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," it said.

On Stalin's recommendations, the Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development portfolio held by Balaji has been allocated to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu, the release said.

Further, the subjects Prohibition and Excise, Molasses held by Balaji has been allocated to Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy.

Thennarau and Muthusamy will hold the new portfolios in addition to their existing ones.

Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently hospitalised.

The portfolio reallocation comes a day after the ruling DMK accused Ravi of not accepting Stalin's recommendation to do so.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

BJP describes Odisha cabinet reshuffle as 'old wine in new bottle'

Youth Congress to organise convention in Bengaluru on July 10 for members

We should trust our education planners, says minister Jitendra Singh

BJP may go for early polls worried over oppn unity gaining momentum: Nitish

BJP slams Cong over conversion law, says want to turn K'taka into mini Pak

Jitan Ram Manjhi was spying on Mahagathbandhan allies, alleges Nitish Kumar

Topics :Tamil NaduPoliticsCabinet reshuffle

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story