Channi's views don't reflect Congress' position, says Jairam Ramesh

After a row erupted over Charanjit Singh Channi's statement on jailed MP Amritpal Singh, the Indian National Congress on Thursday said that the views expressed by him were his own. The Congress on Thursday distanced itself from Lok Sabha member Charanjit Singh Channi's remark on controversial MP Amritpal Singh, saying the former's views don't reflect the position of the party. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh clarified that his statement does not reflect the position of the Indian National Congress in any way. Taking to social media post X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The views expressed by Charanjit Singh Channi, MP on Amritpal Singh are his own, and do not reflect in any way the position of the Indian National Congress."

Earlier in the day, Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi triggered an uproar in Parliament after he alleged that there is "undeclared emergency" under BJP-led government's rule and noted that "free speech" of the Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh who is in jail is being curbed by invoking the National Security Act against him.

Speaking during the debate on the Budget 2024, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "They (BJP) speak about Emergency every day. But what about the undeclared Emergency in the country today?...This too is Emergency that a man who was elected as an MP by 20 lakh people in Punjab is behind bars under the NSA. He is unable to present the views of the people of his constituency, here. This too is Emergency."

He made a scathing attack at the BJP led-NDA government and alleged that there is an undeclared emergency in the nation while stating that Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the famous singers of the nation was killed and justice has not delivered to his family.

Stating the data, Channi said, "Today in the country, a financial emergency-like condition is emerging and the BJP is responsible for that. They talk about the 1975 emergency but about today's undeclared emergency in the country? It is also an emergency that Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the famous singers of the nation was killed and justice has not given to his family."

Elaborating about the issues which are evident and due to which he is calling an "imposition of undeclared emergency" in the country, Charanjit Singh Channi said, "It is also an emergency when central agencies work against opposition leaders. It is also an emergency when farmers are declared as Khalistani when they ask for their rights. A concrete barricading has been created to stop them so they cannot arrive in Delhi. This is also an emergency. It is also an emergency that Manipur which has been constantly burning for the last 1.5-2 years is left in the plight condition.