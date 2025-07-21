Home / Politics / China constructing dam on Brahmaputra not immediate concern, says Himanta

China constructing dam on Brahmaputra not immediate concern, says Himanta

China on Saturday formally started the construction of a $167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, close to the border with India in Arunachal Pradesh

When asked about the possible downstream impact of the dam on Assam, the CM said it is not yet known whether it will be good or bad. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tried to alleviate fears on China's move to construct the world's largest dam on Brahmaputra and said he does not foresee any immediate cause of worry as the river gets most of its waters from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the exact impact of the massive dam, the construction of which began last week, is not properly known as different theories are being floated, and hoped that the Centre must be in touch with China on the matter. 

"I am not immediately worried because Brahmaputra is a mighty river and it is not dependent on a single source (of water)," Sarma told reporters here.

When asked about the possible downstream impact of the dam on Assam, he said it is not yet known whether it will be good or bad. 

"Brahmaputra gets most of its waters from Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and the rainwater and other forms of water from our state itself," he added.

The CM further said that there are two scientific views floated regarding the dam by China. 

"First -- if Brahmaputra's flow is disturbed by China, then there may be less water and consequently biodiversity will be affected. But there is also a counter view that if less water comes, it will also act as a flood cushioning. So, I don't know which one is correct," he added.

Sarma opined that the Centre is a better judge on this topic and it will take a call on this.

"I am sure that they (Centre) must already be having a discussion with China or will have a discussion with the neighbouring country," he added.

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaChinadamBhutanTibet

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

