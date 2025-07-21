Home / Politics / Anti-SIR protests rock Bihar Assembly on inaugural day of monsoon session

Anti-SIR protests rock Bihar Assembly on inaugural day of monsoon session

As proceedings of the House began, many opposition members rose in their seats, raising slogans against SIR and also seeking a response from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat
Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, reached the premises wearing black 'kurtas' as a mark of protest against SIR. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Protests against special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar rocked the state assembly on the inaugural day of the monsoon session on Monday.

Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, reached the premises wearing black 'kurtas' as a mark of protest against SIR. 

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor 

"The Election Commission has ordered the exercise to wrongfully delete the names of a large number of voters, hoping that this would help the ruling NDA, which is likely to suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. We shall be fighting it out from the House to the streets (sadan se sadak tak)," said Mehboob Alam, the legislature party leader of the CPI(ML) Liberation.

As proceedings of the House began, many opposition members rose in their seats, raising slogans against SIR and also seeking a response from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present inside the assembly, on the recent spurt in violent crimes. 

AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, whose party has expressed the desire to join the INDIA bloc in Bihar, stormed into the well, raising slogans against the SIR, only to be admonished by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who asked him to return to his seat.

Proceedings of the day were subsequently adjourned after obituary references.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

Premium

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Topics :Bihar Assembly Bihar bandhOppositionMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story