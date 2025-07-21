Home / Politics / PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

Calling the Monsoon session a 'victory celebration', Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's ISS mission, operation Sindoor's success, and anti-Naxal push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on July 21. (Photo/PTI)
Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the session a “victory celebration”. 
Speaking to the journalists before the session began, PM Modi said, “India’s flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions.” 
PM Modi said monsoon is essential for the country’s economy and the agriculture sector. “Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation,” he said, adding that reports show that the season has been beneficial for farming. “Rain is important for the economy of farmers, the country’s economy, rural economy and not only this, the economy of every family.”  CATCH PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION LIVE UPDATES 
Highlighting the Indian Army’s recent actions, the Prime Minister hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a show of strength and combat efficiency. “The houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power,” he said. 
He also said global interest in Indian-manufactured defence equipment is growing.
  On India’s economic progress since 2014, PM Modi said that India is transforming from being part of the “fragile five” economies to inching towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. On India’s economic progress since 2014, PM Modi said, “Before 2014, we were at number ten in the global economy. Today, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards becoming the third-largest economy of the world.”
 

Decline of Naxalism and falling inflation

On matters of internal security, the Prime Minister said Naxalism is on the decline, with many districts now free of extremist violence. “We are proud that the Indian Constitution is emerging victorious against Naxalism,” he said. “The ‘red corridors’ are transforming into ‘green growth zones’.” 
He also pointed out a significant drop in inflation rates compared to the pre-2014 era. “There was a time when the inflation rate was in double digits. Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief in the lives of the common people.” 
Modi added that 250 million people have come out of poverty, a figure acknowledged by global institutions.
 

PM lauds political unity after Pahalgam attack

PM Modi praised Members of Parliament and political parties for exposing Pakistan internationally following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Calling the incident a brutal tragedy, he said the massacre had deeply impacted the global community. “The brutal atrocities and the massacre in Pahalgam have shaken the entire world. Keeping party interests aside, in the interest of the country, representatives of most of our parties went to many countries of the world and in one voice, ran a very successful campaign to expose Pakistan before the world,” he said. 
“I want to appreciate all those MPs, I want to appreciate all the parties for this important work done in the national interest. This has created a positive atmosphere in the country,” he added. 
 Reiterating the strength of unity displayed after the Pahalgam attack in April, PM Modi asked all MPs to continue putting the nation's interest first. “The country has seen the power of unity. So all the MPs in the House, give it strength, take it forward,” he said. 
“Every political party has its own agenda, its own role, but I accept this reality that Dal hit mein mat bhale na mile lekin desh hit mein mann jarur mile [We may not agree on parties' interests, but our hearts should unite for the country’s interest].”
 
[With agency inputs]

