Home / Politics / Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Kharge said, 'I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
"The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," he said. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Kharge said, "I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened." 

ALSO READ: PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong 

He further raised the US President Donald Trump's claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor.

"The LG of J & K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," he said 

Earlier today, several Opposition leaders invoked the Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to demand a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Paghalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor". 

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes. 

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

Premium

CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revision

Premium

A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

Topics :Monsoon session of Parliamentmallikarjun khargeOperation SindoorPahalgam attackCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story