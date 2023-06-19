CM Baghel facing high anti-incumbency in Chhattisgarh: BJYM chief Tejasvi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on Monday claimed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is facing high anti-incumbency in the state and the BJP would form government in the state soon.

While speaking to media in the capital, Raipur, Tejasvi Surya said, "The Chief Minister is facing high anti-incumbency and the BJP is going to form a government with two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh". Moreover, Surya indicated that the party will project several youths in the coming elections in Chhattisgarh.

Surya, who reached Chhattisgarh's capital to participate in a protest against an alleged irregularity in CGPSC, said "The CM is facing high anti-incumbency and I am cent per cent confident that BJP will form government in the state with a two-thirds majority. BJP, which honours the hopes and expectations of Chhattisgarh's youths, will form government in coming elections."The MP further elaborated that the last time when he visited Chhattisgarh, a lot of anti-incumbency was felt. Even when talking to party workers as well as residents of Chhattisgarh residing in Bengaluru, everyone expressed resentment against the state government.Demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularity in CGPSC, Surya said that BJYM will stage a historic campaign and gherao the CM House.

Terming the state government as anti-people and anti-youths, the BJYM national president alleged that the CGPSC scam that took place in Chhattisgarh is the biggest PSC scam in the country. This PSC scam is a huge injustice done to the youths of Chhattisgarh and an emergency.

"Many generations will suffer due to this and I request a CBI probe into this scam," said Surya.

The PSC results invited controversy when several opposition leaders alleged that the sons, daughters, and sons-in-law of the bureaucrats and politicians made it to the top of the list as deputy collectors.

Answering a query about whether Chhattisgarh should have a young face, Surya said that the party and the top leadership will take a decision on this at the time of elections. BJP is the only party in the country which encourages youths in politics and even those with no political background are given opportunities.On being asked about the number of tickets to be given to the leaders of Yuva morcha, the MP said that be it Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat or Karnataka, the workers of BJYM were given tickets to contest the elections.

"I believe that several youths will be given the opportunity to contest elections in Chhattisgarh and they will definitely register a victory," said the BJP MP. .