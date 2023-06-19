Home / Politics / Modi's silence on Galwan clash hit India's negotiating position: Jairam

Cong condemned PM Modi for giving a clean chit to China on the Galwan valley clash in June 2020, adding that his silence thereafter has contributed to weakening of India's negotiating position

IANS New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Congress on Monday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a clean chit to China on the Galwan valley clash in June 2020, adding that his silence thereafter has contributed to weakening of India's negotiating position.

Taking to Twitter, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today three years ago the Prime Minister gave this clean chit to China. Just listen to him. It has hurt and will continue to hurt India very badly. His continued silence thereafter both in Parliament and outside has contributed to a weakening of India's negotiating position."

He also attached a video of the Prime Minister's remarks on China on June 19, days after the Galwan Valley clash.

The Congress has been questioning the Prime Minister's silence on the border row with China and censuring the Centre for not discussing the issue in Parliament.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterSino-India border

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

