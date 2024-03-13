CM Nayab Singh Saini's govt wins confidence motion in Haryana Assembly

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana on Wednesday won the confidence motion in the Assembly here through a voice vote.

A two-hour discussion took place on the motion.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had issued a whip, asking its 10 legislators to remain absent from the House during voting on the confidence motion. However, when the issue of trust vote was taken up, five of its MLAs left the House.

In the 90-member state assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs and it also enjoys the support of six of the seven independents as well as of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.