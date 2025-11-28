Home / Politics / CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Sivakumar.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a meeting over breakfast on November 29 to discuss amid the heightened leadership row.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "The party high command had called me and him (D K Shivkumar) and asked us to have a meeting. Hence, I have invited him for breakfast tomorrow. We will discuss when he comes," Siddaramaiah said.

"There is no change in my stand and I have said I will listen to whatever the high command says. Both of us have said that we will obey whatever the party high command says," he added.

The chief minister also said that he will go to Delhi if the high command calls him.

Topics :D K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarnataka

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

