CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he invited his deputy D K Shivakumar for a meeting over breakfast on November 29 to discuss amid the heightened leadership row.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, "The party high command had called me and him (D K Shivkumar) and asked us to have a meeting. Hence, I have invited him for breakfast tomorrow. We will discuss when he comes," Siddaramaiah said.

"There is no change in my stand and I have said I will listen to whatever the high command says. Both of us have said that we will obey whatever the party high command says," he added.