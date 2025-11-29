Home / Politics / CM Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Congress' Venugopal

CM Vijayan is Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala: Congress' Venugopal

The Congress general secretary said that the current government in Kerala was working hard for the last few years to implement whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of

KC Venugopal, PAC head
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Saturday called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "Trojan horse" of the central government.

Venugopal was hitting back at the ruling CPI(M) in the state a day after state Minister V Sivankutty had called the Congress leader and Alappuzha MP a "Trojan horse" deployed by the BJP to destroy the grand old party.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is the Centre's 'Trojan horse' in Kerala. Every child in the state knows that," the Alappuzha MP claimed while speaking to reporters here.

The Congress general secretary said that the current government in Kerala was working hard for the last few years to implement whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of.

"That is what we saw in the case of the PM SHRI scheme and the new labour codes. Even before the Centre implemented the labour codes, the government here had formulated draft regulations in connection with it," he said and questioned the intention behind it.

"The CPI(M) has to clarify that. They claim to be a party of the working class," he said.

Venugopal also questioned why CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam was silent on the issue of the new labour codes and the draft regulations.

"Is he not concerned about the labourers?" he asked.

His remarks come a day after Sivankutty accused him of giving "wrong advice" to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to weaken the Congress in every state where elections are held.

The minister had also alleged that there was an "active internal nexus" between Venugopal and the BJP as the Congress leader has not been targeted by any central investigative agency unlike Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh calls India's 8.2% GDP growth 'ironic' after IMF criticism

CM Siddaramaiah invites Dy CM Shivakumar for talks amid leadership row

CEC has blood on his hands, says TMC claiming 40 SIR-related deaths in WB

'Big conspiracy' against people: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP on SIR exercise

Will PM Modi take up South Africa's cause with 'good friend' Trump: Cong

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanK C VenugopalCongress

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story