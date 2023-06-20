Cong accuses BJP of 'dishonesty', files complaint against Nadda, Malviya

Congress has accused BJP leaders of posting deregatory posts against its party leaders and said that it has filed a criminal complaint against all the individuals involved in defaming Rahul Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Monday, "The BJP IT Cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi."

"The Congress has filed a criminal complaint against all the individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or "powerful" they (BJP leaders) may think they are, we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle," Ramesh added.

His remarks came after Karnataka Congress on Monday lodged a complaint against BJP National President J.P. Nadda and party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya with the High Grounds police in Bengaluru in connection with publishing derogatory posts against Congress leaders.

The complaint has been filed by Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge, and KPCC Spokesperson Ramesh Babu for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi. The complaint has also been lodged against Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood.

Malviya had posted an animated video from his official social media account on June 17.

"In that video it is claimed that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he is indulging in anti-national activities. The video also shows that Congress and Rahul Gandhi are breaking the nation," Priyank added.

"We have decided to close down the factory of lies run by the BJP. They could get away with it as it was their government here (Karnataka). The fact-check unit was closed then. The BJP party workers themselves created fake news. We will not let it happen now. Fact-check unit would be strengthened. I have already spoken to the Chief Minister. The posts which are communal, disturbing peace, will be dealt with and strict action would be taken," he said.

We will also speak to the Home department and create a separate squad for the fact-check process," Priyank added.

"They (BJP) will always post vicious messages and sow seeds of hatred and create fear. We can't sit quietly when people like J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya and Arun Sood, who are in responsible positions, spread lies from their accounts. They will have to prove the charges," he said.

"We had lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 505 (2), 553 (A), 120 (B), 34. Let Amit Malviya come to Bengaluru and explain how Congress indulged in anti-national activities. Otherwise, he will have to seek apologies and give a letter that he won't make such changes in future," he added.

