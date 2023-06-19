Home / Politics / Saurabh Bharadwaj targets LG VK Saxena over recent killings in New Delhi

Alleging a lack of strength of police personnel on the streets of Delhi, Bharadwaj said that the Police are busy providing security to VIPs

Jun 19 2023
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday targeted Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the recent killings in the national capital that have jolted the nation, urging him to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Two sisters were allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti area, and a 21 year-old-man was murdered in the Mangolpuri area on early Sunday. Hours later, a 19-year-old student was stabbed to death outside the Delhi South campus.

The recent killings have triggered a political faceoff with the Aam Admi Party government accusing the LG of a "deteriorating law and order situation" in the capital.

Speaking with ANI, Bharadwaj said, "Today, the people of Delhi are frightened. Can't LG sahib see the father of the young man crying after the murder of his son? Did the LG ever visit the family of the woman who was dragged (by car in Kanjhawala) for 20 km?".

A girl was allegedly dragged for 13 kilometres in Delhi's Kanjhawala on the night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, subsequently leading to her death.

The LG office has not yet reacted to the allegations of the AAP.

Following the killings, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if Delhi's law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, Delhi would have been safest.

Responding to the CM, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "I don't wish to speak much on this incident. Leaders, who are resorting to cheap politics over such incidents, are failing to fulfil their primary responsibilities".

Alleging a lack of strength of police personnel on the streets of Delhi, Bharadwaj said that the Police are busy providing security to VIPs.

"Delhi Police is busy providing security to VIPs. The required number of police personnel is not deputed to police stations. The problem is not with Delhi Police but the leadership," Bharadwaj, a senior AAP leader said.

The Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

First Published: Jun 19 2023

