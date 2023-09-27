Home / Politics / Cong alleges Sebi 'reluctant' to probe allegations against Adani group

Cong alleges Sebi 'reluctant' to probe allegations against Adani group

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report to say that the "stench of illegality" around another Adani-linked shell company - Opal Investment - is getting stronger

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the SEBI is "reluctant" to investigate the allegations against the Adani group and said the only way forward is a joint parliamentary committee probe to bring out the truth.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report to say that the "stench of illegality" around another Adani-linked shell company - Opal Investment - is getting stronger.

He claimed there are "fresh revelations" that the firm, which controls Rs 8,000 crore worth of equity in Adani Power, was set up as a single person company in Dubai in May 2019.

"This raises several serious questions. How does a single-person firm based in Dubai come to control 4.7% of equity worth Rs 8,000 crore in Adani Power, India's largest private power generation firm? Is Opal not yet another Adani front engaged in illegal round-tripping and blatantly violating Indian securities laws," he asked in a post on X.

"And why is it doing so, whose funds are these actually? What are PM Modi's retirement plans after May 2024," he also asked.

He said the "glacial and reluctant" SEBI investigation doesn't seem to be producing any answers and renewed the Congress' demand for a JPC probe.

"The only way forward is a JPC that investigates the full story behind the mega Adani Scam," Ramesh said while tagging the news report.

The Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations of "stock price manipulation" and financial irregularities against the Adani group made by US research firm Hindenburg that the Adani group has denied as baseless.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Ahead of state polls, Rajasthan minister claims Centre behind ED raid

BJP will announce candidates for Rajasthan polls soon: Pralhad Joshi

KTR accuses PM Modi of according step-motherly treatment to Telangana

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Topics :SEBIAdani GroupCongress

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story