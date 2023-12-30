Home / Politics / Cong cries foul over BJP nominee for Karanpur poll's induction as Raj min

Cong cries foul over BJP nominee for Karanpur poll's induction as Raj min

Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan was adjourned following the death of a Congress candidate. The election will now be held on January 5 and results will be declared three days later

22 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a ceremony in the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday.
Press Trust of India Jaipur

Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Surendra Pal Singh, the BJP's nominee for the January 5 poll to the Karanpur assembly seat, was inducted as a minister in the Rajasthan government Saturday, drawing flak from the Congress which accused the ruling party of violating the model code of conduct.

Apart from Singh, 21 BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a ceremony in the Raj Bhawan here. While 12 leaders have been sworn in as cabinet ministers, five have been made ministers of state (independent charge) and five ministers of state.

Singh took oath as Minister of State (independent charge).

Hitting out at the BJP for inducting Singh into the council of ministers, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra said his party will bring this matter to the Election Commission's notice and demand action.

Polling to the Karanpur Assembly seat of Rajasthan was adjourned following the death of a Congress candidate. The election will now be held on January 5 and results will be declared three days later.

"The BJP's ego is at its peak. It has defied the Election Commission and violated the Model Code of Conduct by administering the oath of office to its candidate from Karanpur Surendra Pal Singh," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Dotasra said this was probably the first case in the country where the BJP has made its candidate a minister before the elections.

"The Congress will bring this matter to the notice of the Election Commission and demand action. The BJP may tempt the voters but the Congress party will win the Karanpur seat by a huge margin," he added.

The Congress has fielded Rupinder Singh Kooner as its nominee for the poll in the Karanpur seat which was postponed following the death of party candidate and his father Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

There are 249 polling stations in Karanpur assembly constituency and 2,40,826 voters till December 6.

Of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, voting for 199 took place on November 25 and the results were declared on December 3. The BJP won 115 seats while the Congress bagged 69.

Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan's chief minister on December 15. Along with him, newly elected MLAs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were made deputy chief ministers.

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

