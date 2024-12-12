Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Senior YSRCP leader quits citing personal reasons, flags 'lack of respect'

Besides resigning from the party, the former Tourism minister also withdrew from his responsibilities of overseeing YSRCP's affairs in Bheemili Assembly constituency

YSRCP, andhra pradesh
According to M Rao, YSRCP party leaders and activists have suffered and endured a lot in the past five years. | Representational
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Senior YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister M Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) on Thursday resigned from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party, citing 'personal reasons', even as he alleged there was no respect for functionaries and cadres in the organisation.

Besides resigning from the party, the former Tourism minister also withdrew from his responsibilities of overseeing YSRCP's affairs in Bheemili Assembly constituency.

"As I have decided to stay away from politics due to personal reasons, I am resigning from the YSRCP and Bheemili constituency in-charge responsibilities," Rao said in his resignation letter to party chief Reddy.

He thanked the former chief minister for the opportunities bestowed on him.

Further, the education tycoon alleged there was no respect for YSRCP leaders and cadres, both politically and financially, in the opposition party.

According to Rao, YSRCP party leaders and activists have suffered and endured a lot in the past five years.

He added that asking them to start agitating against the TDP-led NDA government in less than a year was inappropriate. Moreover, he noted that any political party has to function in a democratic way but not unilaterally.

The YSRCP was trounced by the TDP-led NDA in the May 13 Assembly elections this year that saw the return of N Chandrababu Naidu to the ruling saddle.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

