Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid uproarious scenes over US businessman George Soros and other issues.

In a change from the past few days, the House sat for the entire duration of Question Hour on Thursday, but trouble broke out in the Zero Hour when the chair called Congress member Jothimani to speak. After which the House was adjourned till 1 pm.

When the House resumed at 1 pm, noisy exchanges broke out between the Opposition and BJP members. Following which, Sandhya Ray who was presiding over the House, adjourned it till 2 pm.

Earlier, as the Congress member made a reference to the alleged links between a prominent industrialist of the country and the BJP, presiding officer Jagdambika Pal said the businessman's name will not go on records, triggering protests from the opposition.

Congress member K C Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members.

Venugopal said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had made certain references in the Lok Sabha which were not expunged by the Chair.

Later, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged connections between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP leading to the uproar.