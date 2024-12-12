Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Soros, other issues

Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members

Parliament, New Parliament
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid uproarious scenes. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid uproarious scenes over US businessman George Soros and other issues.

In a change from the past few days, the House sat for the entire duration of Question Hour on Thursday, but trouble broke out in the Zero Hour when the chair called Congress member Jothimani to speak. After which the House was adjourned till 1 pm. 

When the House resumed at 1 pm, noisy exchanges broke out between the Opposition and BJP members. Following which, Sandhya Ray who was presiding over the House, adjourned it till 2 pm.

Earlier, as the Congress member made a reference to the alleged links between a prominent industrialist of the country and the BJP, presiding officer Jagdambika Pal said the businessman's name will not go on records, triggering protests from the opposition.

Congress member K C Venugopal sought to know whether the rule was selectively applicable for references made by opposition party members.

Venugopal said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had made certain references in the Lok Sabha which were not expunged by the Chair.

More From This Section

Opposition calls Assam 'banana republic' over NRC-Aadhaar linkage decision

Senior YSRCP leader quits citing personal reasons, flags 'lack of respect'

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over BJP's remarks on Cong-Soros nexus

Rahul meets family of Hathras rape-murder victim, invites BJP criticism

Opposition protests in parliament, demands JPC probe on Adani issue

Later, BJP member Nishikant Dubey raised the issue of alleged connections between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed outfits that were purportedly working on an agenda to destabilise India.

Congress members trooped to the Well of the House, raising slogans against the BJP leading to the uproar.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after pandemonium over Congress-Soros links

60% of those killed in road accidents in 18-34 age group: Govt in Lok Sabha

Modi govt believes in democratising technology: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Railways Amendment Bill passed; won't lead to privatisation, says Vaishnaw

Parliament highlights: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentCongressBJP

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story