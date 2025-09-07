Cong, farmers protest fertiliser crisis in MP's Mauganj; over 500 detained

More than 500 Congress workers and farmers staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj on Sunday, alleging fertiliser shortage and other issues, breaching a barricade erected by the police to prevent them from meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Protesters in vehicles led by former Congress MLA Sukhendra Singh Bana clashed with the police, climbing over barricades to reach the chief minister, who was at a function in the Deotalab area 16 km away.

The police erected barricades at the Bahuti bypass near Mauganj police station, and the protesters were not allowed to move ahead.

"We detained more than 500 protesters for a while, and freed them after the chief minister's function got over. The situation is peaceful," Mauganj additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh told PTI.