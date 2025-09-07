Home / Politics / Cong, farmers protest fertiliser crisis in MP's Mauganj; over 500 detained

Cong, farmers protest fertiliser crisis in MP's Mauganj; over 500 detained

The police erected barricades at the Bahuti bypass near Mauganj police station, and the protesters were not allowed to move ahead

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers
A few days ago, the police had lathi-charged farmers protesting the unavailability of fertilisers at a government distribution centre in Rewa. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mauganj
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 500 Congress workers and farmers staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj on Sunday, alleging fertiliser shortage and other issues, breaching a barricade erected by the police to prevent them from meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Protesters in vehicles led by former Congress MLA Sukhendra Singh Bana clashed with the police, climbing over barricades to reach the chief minister, who was at a function in the Deotalab area 16 km away.

The police erected barricades at the Bahuti bypass near Mauganj police station, and the protesters were not allowed to move ahead.

"We detained more than 500 protesters for a while, and freed them after the chief minister's function got over. The situation is peaceful," Mauganj additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh told PTI.

During the protest, former MLA Singh Bana alleged that they were raising serious issues affecting farmers and poor people.

He claimed that farmers were not getting fertilisers and were being unduly harassed and lathi-charged.

A few days ago, the police had lathi-charged farmers protesting the unavailability of fertilisers at a government distribution centre in Rewa.

In a press conference on Saturday, when former CM and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was asked about frequent protests by farmers in the state, he said fertilisers were available in sufficient quality, but the distribution network needed to be pruned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Separatist mindset dominates DMK's Dravidian model of politics, says FM

US tariff issue: PM Modi has become 'enemy of the nation', claims Kharge

AAP slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan over Punjab floods, seeks relief package

EC to review nationwide voters list revision with state election officials

Ashok Siddharth apologises to Mayawati, seeks return to BSP after expulsion

Topics :Indian National CongressFertilizersMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story