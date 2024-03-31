Home / Politics / Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bond issue, Bawankule hits back

Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bond issue, Bawankule hits back

Thackeray had called the BJP as Bhrashta Janata Party and said it was continuously inducting tainted persons for political gains

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," he said | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and warned that several instances of corruption under the latter's regime are ready to be unearthed.

Thackeray had called the BJP as "Bhrashta Janata Party" and said it was continuously inducting tainted persons for political gains.

"If Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis makes movies on corrupt practices of the previous Uddhav Thackeray government, then they would be called Khichdi Files, Covid Body Bag Files, Waze or Laden Files. The script for Rs 100 Crore Recovery Files is ready," Bawankule said.

The BJP accuses the Shiv Sena (UBT) of involvement in alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' during the pandemic, purchase of body bags for Covid victims as well as taking commission to award contracts.

"Instead of making sarcastic remarks, Thackeray should think about how he functioned from home when he was chief minister for two-and-half years. No matter how many sarcastic comments you make, the people of Maharashtra will give you a befitting reply," Bawankule said.

On Thackeray's charge that BJP leaders were ignoring strife torn Manipur, the ruling party's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar said, "Uddhav Thackeray talks about Manipur. I am ready to pay the transportation cost for Thackeray if he is prepared to visit Malvani area in Mumbai and raise his voice against atrocities on some of our brothers."

Thackeray is the only leader in Maharashtra who never stood on his feet in politics, Shelar claimed.

Hitting back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief's corruption charge, Shelar said Thackeray's statement was a classic case of double standards.

"When people were with him, they were clean. But the moment those people switched to the BJP, Thackeray started calling them corrupt. It seems he is changing the bar or parameters to decide who is corrupt and who is not.

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

