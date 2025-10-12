Pawan Khera slams Shah's Muslim population remark as bid to polarise voters

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised Union Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on the Muslim population in India, calling it an attempt to "fan the Hindu-Muslim fire" and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections.
Khera also questioned why the Home Minister had not addressed this issue during his 11 years in power and highlighted the difference in deportations of foreign nationals under Congress and BJP governments.
In a post on X on Saturday, Pawan Khera wrote, "The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire, and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread 'Muslim infiltration' in India. A logical question in this situation is -If the Muslim population has, as he claims, risen "due to infiltration", what exactly was the Minister of Home Affairs doing for the last 11 years?"
"He quickly realised that he is also the Home Minister and the boomerang he had aimed at Muslims had turned around and found him. So, his post was immediately deleted. But that doesn't delete the truth: Between 2005-2013, Congress governments deported 88,792 Bangladeshi nationals. Under BJP rule, less than 10,000 have been deported in 11 years. Yet, we never boasted and the BJP will never shut up. Talking of empty vessels make much noise!" he added.
Earlier, on October 10, at an event, Amit Shah stated that the disparity in population growth across all religions observed in censuses from 1951 to 2011 is primarily due to infiltration.
He said that the Muslim population has increased at a rate of 24.6 per cent, while the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. He clarified that this decline is not due to the fertility rate but rather due to infiltration. When India was partitioned, Pakistan was formed on both sides based on religion, which later split into Bangladesh and Pakistan. He noted that infiltration from both sides has led to such a significant change in the population.
"Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy; I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected..." Shah said.
"Censuses were conducted in 1951, 1971, 1991, and 2011... In the 1951 census, Hindus constituted 84 per cent, while Muslims constituted 9.8 per cent. In 1971, Hindus constituted 82 per cent, and the Muslim population was 11 per cent, while in 1991, Hindus constituted 81 per cent and the Muslim community accounted for 12.12 per cent, while in 1991, we accounted for 89 per cent, and Muslims accounted for 14.2 per cent. I'm talking about the populations of only two religions because I want to talk about infiltration..." he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app