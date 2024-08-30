Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Cong MLAs Siddique, Antapurkar expelled from party: MPCC chief Nana Patole

Cong MLAs Siddique, Antapurkar expelled from party: MPCC chief Nana Patole

Replying to a query on Zeeshan Siddique and Antapurkar, Patole said there was no point in commenting on the two MLAs as they have been expelled by the party

Nana Patole
Photo: X@NANA_PATOLE
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said the party has expelled its MLAs Zeeshan Siddique and Jitesh Antapurkar, a move coming just ahead of the assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, he did not elaborate on reasons for the expulsion of Zeeshan Siddique and Antapurkar, but the action comes more than a month after it came to light that seven Congress MLAs cross-voted in biennial elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council.

Replying to a query on Zeeshan Siddique and Antapurkar, Patole said there was no point in commenting on the two MLAs as they have been expelled by the party.

Zeeshan Siddique was elected from Bandra (East) in Mumbai, while Antapurkar represented Deglur in Nanded district. Zeeshan Siddique's father Baba Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in November.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: India's GDP grows 6.7% in Q1 FY25 against 8.2% a year ago, shows data

Mayawati flays Cong over 'Bharat Dojo Yatra', çalls its 'mockery of poor'

Youth Cong leaders seek apology from PM Modi over Shivaji statue collapse

Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad claims police detained her ahead of PM's visit

Telangana CM apologises to Supreme Court for comment over Kavitha's bail

Topics :CongressPolitics

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story