Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

Chandrashekar hit out at the Congress govt in Karnataka over reports about it removing a lesson on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from school textbooks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar on Friday hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka over reports about it removing a lesson on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from school textbooks, saying the party's views on history are limited to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The senior BJP leader termed the reported move as Congress antics to grab attention, and alleged that it has a long history of rewriting the country's history to remove those who are not part of a "dynasty".

On Thursday, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had said revision of school textbooks will be done this year itself in the interest of students.

Bangarappa, while talking to reporters in Bengaluru, had also indicated that the proposal on the textbook revision will be placed before the Cabinet probably when it meets next.

He, however, did not wish to go into details, when asked about reports stating that plans are on to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder.

Addressing a press conference here, Chandrashekar, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, said, "I don't have control on them what they do or say Its (move to remove a lesson) absolutely wrong. It is in their DNA and intent to take out from history whosoever is not part of dynasty."

Their "prism" of looking at history is limited to the Nehru-Gandhi family, he said.

Chandrashekar also described the reported move of the Karnataka government to remove a lesson on Hedgewar as "crime against the youth of India" and said people will respond to the Congress for depriving students from the truth about India.

The Congress in its manifesto for the recently concluded Karnataka assembly polls had promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy-2020 in the state.

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

