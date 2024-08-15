India exceeds G20 climate goals; PM Modi reaffirms net-zero future on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country has become the first among G20 nations to meet its climate commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement, and that the feat was achieved ahead of schedule.

Speaking from the historic Red Fort on India’s 78th Independence Day, PM Modi underscored that this milestone as a significant step in combating climate change. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s leadership in climate action. He also stressed that this achievement marked the beginning of a new era in India’s approach to environmental challenges.

India achieved what no other G20 country has: Modi

During his address, the Prime Minister emphasised India's crucial role in tackling global climate issues, stating that the nation has "reassured and surprised" the world with its proactive stance. "I want to share with the world the strength of my country’s people. My nation and its citizens have achieved what no other G20 nation has," Modi remarked.

He identified climate change as a major concern for the global community and asserted that India is addressing it through concrete actions rather than mere rhetoric. "We are advancing towards a net zero future, a future powered by renewable energy. Our actions will speak for themselves," Modi declared during his speech from the Red Fort, after hoisting the national flag for the 11th time on Independence Day.

Commitment to non-fossil based energy capacity by 2030

Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil-based energy capacity by 2030. "This is an ambitious goal, and the world is watching us with amazement. We will accomplish this, ensuring a brighter future for our children," he said. India aims to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

More From This Section

As part of its updated national climate strategy, or NDCs, aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, India has pledged to achieve 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in January that there is a strong possibility that nations committing to tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 at the COP28 climate conference in 2023 will follow through. The IEA highlighted that India is on track to meet its goal of installing 500 GW of non-fossil-based capacity by 2030 through various initiatives that will enhance renewable energy production.

The IEA further projected that India would add 205 GW of renewable energy capacity between 2023 and 2028, effectively doubling the cumulative installed capacity from 2022 and positioning India as the third-largest market for renewables globally.

Electric vehicles and green hydrogen mission

Modi also noted the growing demand for electric vehicles and emphasised India's efforts to establish itself as a global hub for the Green Hydrogen Mission.

“This mission is being implemented rapidly. We are transitioning to renewable energy, which will not only help us combat climate change but also create vast opportunities for green jobs. We intend to seize these opportunities," he stated.

Worrying frequency of natural disasters

At the start of his speech, Modi expressed concern over the increasing frequency of natural disasters in recent years, referencing the recent landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad that claimed over 230 lives on July 30. Heavy rains have also caused flooding in states like Assam.

“This year and in recent years, natural disasters have increasingly become a source of worry,” Modi said. “Many have lost loved ones and property in these calamities, and the nation has suffered significant losses. I assure them that the nation stands with them in this time of crisis," he added.