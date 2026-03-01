Congress and its AAP problem resurfaces after Kejriwal verdict timing row

Almost all opposition parties welcomed a Delhi court’s Friday verdict that discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. But the Congress in Delhi questioned the judgment’s timing, pointing to the Gujarat Assembly polls due next year. Since its electoral debut in 2013, AAP has mostly contested in states that have seen BJP-Congress fights.

Delhi

Delhi saw a hung Assembly in 2013, and the Congress supported the AAP externally to form a government. Subsequently, the Delhi Assembly polls became BJP-AAP fights.

Punjab

AAP opened its account in the 2017 Assembly polls with 20 seats. It won in 2022, unseating the Congress. With a fledgling BJP and a weaker Shiromani Akali Dal, the 2027 polls could also see a Congress-AAP fight.