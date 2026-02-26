'Unabashed defence of host': Congress slams PM's Israeli Parliament address

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the Israeli Parliament, saying it was an "unabashed defence of his host" premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

The opposition party also recalled India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru's July 1947 reply to Albert Einstein's letter to him on the subject of the creation of Israel.

Addressing the Knesset on Wednesday, Modi described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a path towards "just and durable peace" in the region.

He also delivered a message of solidarity with Israel, asserting that "terrorism anywhere threatens peace everywhere." "I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023)," Modi said.

"We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," he said Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, denounced the speech. "In his address to the Knesset yesterday - which was an unabashed defence of his host - Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the fact that India recognised the new state of Israel on the day he was born," he said. He then cited Nehru's views on the creation of Israel in his letter to Einstein.

"Here is Nehru's reply to Einstein a month later. On November 5, 1949, the two had met at Einstein's home in Princeton. In November 1952, Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel which he declined," Ramesh recalled. "And a short while before he passed away in April 1955, Einstein and Nehru had exchanged letters on the issue of nuclear explosions and weapons," he pointed out. In his reply to Einstein on July 11, 1947, Nehru wrote, Ramesh posted, "I confess that while I have a very great deal of sympathy for the Jews, I feel sympathy for the Arabs also in their predicament. In any event, the whole issue has become one of high emotion and deep passion on both sides." India's first prime minister said, "Unless men are big enough on either side, which is just and generally agreeable to the parties concerned, I see no effective solution for the present.