Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Congress announces candidates for Bengal bypolls in 6 constituencies

Congress announces candidates for Bengal bypolls in 6 constituencies

The stage is set for a four-cornered contest, as the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which had fought elections in alliance with the Congress in previous polls since 2021, announced candidates for five seats

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls will be held on November 13.

The Congress nominees for the bypolls are Paresh Nath Sarkar for Naihati and Habib Reza Chowdhury for Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Bikash Champro Mary for Madarihat in Alipurduar, Shyamal Kumar Ghosh for Medinipur in West Medinipur, Tusharkanti Sannigrahi for Taldangra in Bankura, and Harihar Roy Singha for Sitai in Cooch Behar district.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The electoral contest is expected to be a litmus test for all major political parties following the doctors' protests over the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The stage is set for a four-cornered contest, as the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which had fought elections in alliance with the Congress in previous polls since 2021, announced candidates for five seats on Monday, including one for the CPI(ML).

The Left Front is likely to support the Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate in the Haroa seat. The ruling TMC and the BJP had earlier announced candidates for all six assembly segments.

These bypolls will be held due to the resignations of sitting MLAs following their victories in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

More From This Section

Waqf Bill panel meet: TMC MP smashes glass bottle during heated exchange

Criticism is everyone's right, not levelling defamatory allegations: BJP

Can't imagine better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul

Babita wanted to be WFI chief, exploited wrestlers' protest: Sakshi Malik

Karnataka by-polls: Cong may announce candidates today, says Siddaramaiah

The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, with the exception of Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.

Junior doctors began a cease work on August 9 after the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic at RG Kar hospital.

They started a fast-unto-death on October 5 after nearly 50 days of cease work in two phases.

Agitating junior doctors withdrew their two-week-long fast on Monday evening, after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi air quality crisis sparks blame game; Congress slams AAP, Centre

Raut disappointed with MVA seat-sharing delays, criticises Congress leaders

Congress stronghold Konkan turns into a battleground for Sena vs Sena

Manipur Congress slams BJP for 4-year delay in holding ADC elections

Maharashtra polls: Congress' first list likely on Oct 20; BJP's in a week

Topics :Indian National CongressWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story