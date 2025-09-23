Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi links rising unemployment, corruption to 'vote theft'

Rahul Gandhi links rising unemployment, corruption to 'vote theft'

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem facing youth in India and it is directly linked to "vote chori"

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" or "vote theft", Gandhi asserted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that as long as elections are "stolen", unemployment and corruption will continue to rise, and asserted that young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" and "vote theft".

In a post on X in Hindi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said unemployment is the biggest problem facing youth in India and it is directly linked to "vote chori".

When a government wins public trust and comes to power, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth, he said.

"But the BJP doesn't win elections honestly -- they stay in power by stealing votes and controlling institutions," Gandhi alleged.

 

That's why unemployment has reached a 45-year high, he said.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Supreme Court

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police response on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of withholding data from CID in Karnataka vote row

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the booth workers of Unchahar Assembly, in Raebareli on Wedn

H-1B visa fee hike: Rahul Gandhi says India has a weak PM, Cong slams govt

"That's why jobs are declining, recruitment processes have collapsed, and the future of youth is being jeopardised. That's why every exam paper leak and every recruitment is linked to stories of corruption," Gandhi said.

"The country's youth work hard, dream, and fight for their future. But (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is solely focused on his PR, getting celebrities to sing praises for him, and billionaire profits. It has become the government's identity to shatter the hopes of the youth and leave them frustrated," the former Congress chief said.

"Now, the situation is changing. India's youth understand that the real fight isn't just for jobs, but against vote theft. Because as long as elections are stolen, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise," he said.

Young people will no longer tolerate "job theft" or "vote theft", Gandhi asserted.

"The ultimate patriotism now lies in freeing India from unemployment and vote theft," he said.

Gandhi also shared a split screen video montage of police lathi-charging protesting students seeking jobs on one half of the screen and Prime Minister Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks and practising Yoga on the other half of the screen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Amaravati makes a 'quantum' leap to build and export computers in 2 years

Odisha Assembly

Odisha speaker rejects Congress no-confidence motion against BJP govt

BY Vijayendra,Arvind Bellad

BJP calls Karnataka caste census 'divisive and unfortunate' move by Cong

voting

Over 70% voter turnout marked in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council polls

Ashwini Vaishnaw

UPA regime unleashed tax terror: Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out at Opposition

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Congress unemployment corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon