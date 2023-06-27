Home / Politics / Country can't run on two different laws, says PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code

Country can't run on two different laws, says PM Modi on Uniform Civil Code

PM Modi said that the Indian Muslims need to understand which political parties were provoking and destroying them for their own benefit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Addressing party workers under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the authenticity of 'triple talaq' and asked why it is not practised in Muslim-dominated countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, NDTV has reported.
Supporting the idea of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the prime minister said that there can not be different rules for different members of a family and there can't be two laws in the country. With more than 90 per cent Sunni Muslims in the country, Egypt abolished triple talaq around 80-90 years, PM Modi underlined during his address.

The prime minister said that people supporting triple talaq are doing it for a vote bank and do not care about the injustice they are doing to Muslim daughters, the report added.
"Some people want to hang the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters to have a free hand to keep oppressing them," PM Modi was quoted in the NDTV report.

Targeting the opponents of the UCC, PM Modi said that the Indian Muslims need to understand which political parties were provoking and destroying them for their own benefit. The PM underlined that the Constitution also talks about equal rights for all citizens.
Attacking the Opposition that accuses BJP as anti-Muslim, PM Modi said that if the other parties has cared for Muslims, families from the community would have been better educated, with a better shot at employment opportunities.

What is Uniform Civil Code?
Simply put, UCC refers to a common set of laws for all citizens of a country. These laws apply to all citizens irrespective of their religious identity. It covers personal laws such as those related to inheritance, adoption, and succession under a common code. BJP-ruled Uttarakhand is in the process of framing rules for their common code.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that Uniform Civil Code is a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution of India and the opposition parties are blowing it beyond proportions in order to secure their vote bank, the NDTV report said.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

