BJP expanding its real estate footprint across India, Congress struggling

Over the last nine years -- under Shah until mid-2019 and subsequently led by his successor, Jagat Prakash Nadda -- the BJP has pursued the two agendas tenaciously. Earlier this month, on June 9, Nadda laid the foundation for a new BJP office for its Delhi state unit, stating it was the 167th BJP office under construction across the country. The BJP's Delhi state unit functions out of an MP bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, while several offices are in rented accommodations or government premises.

In July 2014, Amit Shah shared his twin objectives with his lieutenants after taking over as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One, the BJP should become the largest party in the world in terms of the number of its members, and two, it should own and build a headquarters for itself equipped with modern amenities in every state capital and offices in each of the country's districts.