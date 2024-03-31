Home / Politics / Congress callously gave away 'Katchatheevu' island, can't ever trust it: PM

Congress callously gave away 'Katchatheevu' island, can't ever trust it: PM

Modi said, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited a media report to assert that new facts reveal that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

"Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds- we can't ever trust Congress," he said on X, sharing the report.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi added, "Weakening India's unity, integrity and interests has been Congress' way of working for 75 years and counting."

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the decision of the then Congress government at the Centre has led to the capture and imprisonment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Lankans as they at times wander to the island, which is only 25 km off their state's coast, and are arrested.

The island was with India till 1975, he said. Tamil Nadu fishermen used to go there earlier but the agreement India signed with Lanka under the Indira Gandhi government barred them from doing so, he added.

Unfortunately, neither the DMK nor the Congress is raising the issue but Modi is due to his commitment to the issues pertaining to the country and its people, he said.

The BJP is hopeful that the issue will come handy to its efforts to gain political traction in the Dravidian territory as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, more so as it involves the neighbouring Sri Lanka whose treatment of its Tamilian citizens has long been a charged political issue in the state.

The report is based on a RTI reply Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the decision of the then Indira Gandhi government in 1974 to hand over the territory in Palk Strait to the neighbouring country.

The report also cites first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's comments on the issue, a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would have no hesitation in giving up claims on the island.

In a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi asked as to why he is keeping mum on the issue and that he should tell people that not only his party but his family too is responsible for this.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally

PM Modi maintaining studious silence on key issues affecting UP: Congress

Police tighten security ahead of INDIA bloc rally against Kejriwal's arrest

LS polls: BJP once again falls back on Yediyurappa to deliver in Karnataka

BJP unvelis campaigners list for Lok Sabha polls, bye-elections in Tripura

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongresssri lankaIndia-Sri LankaLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story